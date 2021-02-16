Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,310,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 14th total of 56,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 1,266,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after buying an additional 530,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 368,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,587.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 338,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 318,539 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INO. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

