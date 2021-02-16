Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.11. 21,025,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 12,898,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INPX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 39,295 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inpixon during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

