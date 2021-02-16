Insider Buying: Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Buys 392,283 Shares of Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer purchased 392,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,508.05 ($83,220.04).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.01.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Academies Australasia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

