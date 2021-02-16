Insider Buying: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Buys 287,250 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc bought 287,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE ETWO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,873. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

About E2open Parent

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

