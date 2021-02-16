Insider Buying: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CFO Jason Krom purchased 10,000 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,601.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 215,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359,914. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

