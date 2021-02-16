Insider Buying: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Kimberly Schaefer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Schaefer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kimberly Schaefer acquired 27,500 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $38,225.00.

Shares of HOFV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 215,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,359,914. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.