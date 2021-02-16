Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Purchases 384 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever purchased 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $12,103.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,315.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.42. 3,840,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $33.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

