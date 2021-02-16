Insider Buying: Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) Director Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) Director Larry Robbins purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Longview Acquisition stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,252. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.38. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

