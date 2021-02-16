Insider Buying: RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director Jacqueline L. Archer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $22,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $80,131.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RGC Resources stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,034. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. RGC Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $186.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

RGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RGC Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RGC Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RGC Resources by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in RGC Resources by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.