Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$54,650.00 ($39,035.71).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Robert Luciano acquired 200,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$440,800.00 ($314,857.14).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Luciano acquired 77,500 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$169,647.50 ($121,176.79).

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Robert Luciano acquired 143,075 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$301,315.95 ($215,225.68).

On Friday, February 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 91,200 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$197,904.00 ($141,360.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from VGI Partners Global Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About VGI Partners Global Investments

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with access to a portfolio of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

