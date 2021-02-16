Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $4.75 on Tuesday, reaching $139.98. The stock had a trading volume of 383,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,810. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.84 and a beta of 0.89.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACM Research by 311.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

