Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CMO Sells 8,546 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64.

NYSE ARW traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 944,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 278,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

