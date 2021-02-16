Insider Selling: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Sells 31,616 Shares

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider James Gibson sold 31,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,133 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £358,209.28 ($468,002.72).

BYG stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,145 ($14.96). The stock had a trading volume of 276,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,089.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.27).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.