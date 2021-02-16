Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CRL stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.54. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $294.25.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,582,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.