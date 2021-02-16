Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Sells 6,234 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.13. 7,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,821. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

