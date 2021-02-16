Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells 341 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 341 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $24,166.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,448.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

On Thursday, January 28th, Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Carolan sold 195 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $11,680.50.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.27, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 93.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.