Insider Selling: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,859. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

