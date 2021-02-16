Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $24,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,374,326.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 300 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $24,126.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $800,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,572,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $755,760.00.

Shares of DIOD traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $82.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Diodes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Diodes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.