Insider Selling: East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells 1,364 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EWBC traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,644. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

