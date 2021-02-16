Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells 602 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $30,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 523,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,563,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 304,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.25 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 284,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after buying an additional 236,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $5,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EverQuote by 981.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 153,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

