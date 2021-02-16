Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 44,750 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50.
- On Friday, February 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00.
- On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50.
- On Friday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50.
- On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60.
- On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50.
FB traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,096,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. The stock has a market cap of $780.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.95.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
