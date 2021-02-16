Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 44,750 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $12,061,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total transaction of $11,932,140.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total transaction of $11,989,420.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total transaction of $1,228,967.50.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50.

FB traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,096,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. The stock has a market cap of $780.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

