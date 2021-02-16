Insider Selling: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Sells 41,185 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,958. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.