Insider Selling: First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) CEO Sells 458 Shares of Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Larry W. Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Larry W. Myers sold 232 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $14,216.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.