Insider Selling: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) President Sells 63,137 Shares of Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $949,580.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,580.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Wyles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $552,240.34.

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. 5,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,224. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.24 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

