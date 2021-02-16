Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 33,092 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $2,352,510.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,352,774.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,289,660.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $1,231,206.96.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $1,281,389.56.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $1,256,451.24.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,090 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $1,263,224.70.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,253,753.40.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,509 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $2,541,391.49.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $2,350,794.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $2,230,879.42.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,476. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $75.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

