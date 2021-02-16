Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Major Shareholder Sells 17,893,490 Shares of Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,238. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 58.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.