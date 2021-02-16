Insider Selling: M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) VP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00.

J Thomas Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of M/I Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00.

M/I Homes stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 324,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

