Insider Selling: M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) VP Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00.
J Thomas Mason also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 5th, J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of M/I Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00.
M/I Homes stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 324,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,603. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.11.
MHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
