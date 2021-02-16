Insider Selling: Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Sells 14,993 Shares of Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Wayne R. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72.
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. 198,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,366. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $81.81.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 47.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
