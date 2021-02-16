Insider Selling: Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Sells 14,993 Shares of Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wayne R. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. 198,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,366. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 47.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.