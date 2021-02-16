Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells 4,626 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $233,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark R. Defazio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $447,615.52.
MCB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,024. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $418.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 336.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
