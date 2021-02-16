Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells 4,626 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $233,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark R. Defazio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $447,615.52.

MCB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,024. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $418.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 336.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.