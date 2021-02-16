Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 11,046 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $2,010,151.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,474,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00.

MRNA stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,909,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,271,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of -110.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

