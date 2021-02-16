Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.00, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.96. 462,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.32. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 117.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

