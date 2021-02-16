Insider Selling: Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Major Shareholder Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. 200,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

