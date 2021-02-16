Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells 56,040 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Q. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00.

Shares of MSI traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.35. 689,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,633. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average of $164.09.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,046,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.