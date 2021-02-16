Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Director Sells 7,429,453 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. 2,573,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,729,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,092,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

