Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells 111,406 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 1,060,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,845. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,500 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

