Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Sells 18,293 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. 478,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,325. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

