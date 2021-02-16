Insider Selling: Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director Sells 6,619 Shares of Stock

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RNST stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 17.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 265,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,019 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 52.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 286.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 557,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

