Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells 16,873 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.37. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $214.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Cowen increased their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

