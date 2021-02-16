Insider Selling: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $48.01. 713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,821. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $677.13 million, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $12,830,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $4,040,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 141.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,387 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

