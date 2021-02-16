Insider Selling: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 440,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,847.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 286.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of SilverSun Technologies worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

