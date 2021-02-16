Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $64,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $55,800.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $62,200.00.

Shares of LOV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 324,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,193. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 572,234 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

