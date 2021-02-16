Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $74,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00.
- On Monday, February 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.
- On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $64,100.00.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Monday, February 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.
- On Friday, January 29th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.
- On Monday, January 25th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $62,200.00.
Shares of LOV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 324,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,193. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.
