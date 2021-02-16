Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $74,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $80,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $70,800.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $64,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $54,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $62,200.00.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 324,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,193. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osmium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 26.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 82.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

