Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,740. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $308.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 31,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.