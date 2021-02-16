Insider Selling: Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,248,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $132,800.00.

VRRM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 519,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

VRRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Verra Mobility by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

