Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CAO Sells 1,498 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.27. 2,509,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.
