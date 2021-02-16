Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 786,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,479. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

