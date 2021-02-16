Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells 630 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WRLD stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 66,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,053. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $917.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.