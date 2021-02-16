Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells 630 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of WRLD stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 66,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,053. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $917.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.79.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
