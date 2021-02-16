Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $57,750.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,829.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,403,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,251,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

