Insight Chain (INB) Reaches Market Cap of $683.41 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $683.41 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003956 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083361 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002458 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Insight Chain Token Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

