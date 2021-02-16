Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 16,678 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,541. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $91.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.36.

